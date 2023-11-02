Join in the Stop the Bullying Campaign for a chance to win $1,000

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The deadline for Len Mattiace Stop the Bullying campaign is approaching.

Parents and guardians of 6th-8th graders, your students can participate in the Len Mattiace Stop the Bullying campaign for a chance to win $1,000.

Student participation is completely voluntary.

The deadline to submit entries is Wednesday, November 8th.

More information can be found here.

