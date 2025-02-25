JSO: 2 people shot after argument on Tuesday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were shot after an argument on Arnez Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting stemmed from an argument that happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One man has life-threatening injuries. He was shot in the face and neck.

The other was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect has been detained, and witnesses are being questioned.

