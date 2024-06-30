JSO: 3-year-old found safely

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 7:11 p.m.: Noah Hayes and Jasmine Graham have been found safely in Madison County, Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 3-year-old named Noah G. Hayes.

He was reported missing by relatives on Sunday.

He was last seen with adult Jasmine S. Graham, according to officers. She is driving a 2020 white Kia Sportage with Florida license plate 05D WTI.

The car has a white sticker on the lower right corner of the rear window.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, they may be traveling westbound on I-10.

They were last seen on the 8700th block of Belle Rive Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida.

Contact JSO with any information.

