JSO announces arrest in connection to fatal September San Jose shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest was made in the case surrounding the shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in the 6800 block of Old Kings Road South.

Upon responding to the scene, authorities discovered an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to transport the victim to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The subsequent investigations conducted by JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units have led to the identification of a suspect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Roberto Carlos Garcia Velez in connection with the shooting.

On Friday, February 2, SWAT personnel successfully located Garcia Velez and took him into custody. He is facing charges including Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Murder in relation to the shooting death of the victim.

