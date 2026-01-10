JSO arrests man accused of killing 18-year-old in June shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man after he was accused of killing an 18-year-old over the past summer.

According to JSO, District 6 patrol officers responded to a quadruple shooting at an apartment complex on Cleveland Road in June.

18-year-old Marcus Thompson was shot along with three others. The others survived, but Thompson did not. He died from his gunshot wound.

JSO says detectives identified 22-year-old Samuel Chaney as the suspect.

Chaney was arrested on Friday for Thompson’s murder. He had already been behind bars, facing charges in an unrelated case.

