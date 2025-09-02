JSO called after 5-year-old boy leaves home, walks to Chick-fil-A alone: ‘Am I going to jail?’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville sheriff’s officers responded to a call earlier this summer about a 5-year-old boy found alone at a Chick-fil-A on San Jose Boulevard.

JSO posted the encounter on its Facebook page Monday.

Officers Kelly and Perri arrived at the scene to find young William enjoying breakfast and the attention of the restaurant staff. After some detective work, William was able to direct the officers to his home, although they encountered a locked gate upon arrival.

Officer Perri had to climb over the gate to knock on the door, much to the surprise of William’s parents, who were unaware of their son’s morning adventure. The parents were not in any trouble, as they had several safety measures in place at home, JSO stated in its social media post.

A few weeks later, the family and the officers reunited at the same Chick-fil-A where the incident began. This event serves as a reminder for parents to teach their children their home address, parents’ names, and a phone number, which can be crucial in emergencies, JSO said.

