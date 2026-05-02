Weekend Buckman Bridge closures: 2 southbound lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled continuous southbound double lane closures for the Buckman Bridge starting Friday night.

The closures are part of a maintenance project to replace finger joints. The project also involves structural steel work and partial coatings on the bridge.

Two lanes of I-295 South are scheduled to close Friday at 10 p.m. and reopen by 4 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow for additional travel time throughout the weekend.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2026. This timeline is subject to weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

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