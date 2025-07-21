UPDATE: Child found alone on Westside of Jacksonville reunited with family member

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

UPDATE 8:41 a.m.: The girl has been reunited with a family member.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported they found a little girl alone Monday morning on the Westside of Jacksonville.

Police say she is about 4 to 6 years old and may be named “Rubiana.”

Officers found her riding a bicycle near the 5200 block of Normandy Boulevard.

She is safe, but police are still trying to find out who she is and where her family is.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 904-630-0500.

