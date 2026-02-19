JSO: Deadly crash closes all lanes of Normandy Boulevard at Lane Avenue South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash near Lane Avenue South shut down all lanes of Normandy Boulevard on Wednesday night.

JSO announced the road closure at around 9:15 p.m. and later announced that the crash resulted in a fatality.

JFRD confirmed with Action News that they had transported one adult from the scene, who had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Further details are unclear at this time. JSO will provide more information in a news briefing scheduled for 11 p.m.

