JSO: Deadly shooting, 1 dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting has been reported today, October 31, with one dead. The shooting took place at 21 Street Food Store.

The shooting was reported at around 4:30 pm, upon arrival officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from gunshot wounds, including one to the head. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Unit responded and are currently investigating, however, the circumstances and relationships of those involved are unknown. This incident is pending classification, and JSO will continue its investigation with partners at the State Attorney’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.

JSO believes this to be an isolated incident with no additional threat to the community.

In regards to the suspect, their identity is currently unknown with no description. If you have any information related to the incident, JSO urges you to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

