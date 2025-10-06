JSO employee arrested, fired following St. Johns County child predator investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A civilian employee of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested and terminated following charges related to an Internet Crimes Against Children operation.

Terrance Owens, 32, was arrested by St. Johns County deputies on September 18, according to a JSO news release. He faces multiple charges, including traveling to meet a minor for sex, lewd and lascivious battery, human trafficking, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the news release states.

“We hold our police, corrections and civilian employees to the highest standards and will not tolerate any criminal activity,” JSO stated in the news release.

Owens was hired on June 30, 2025, as a civilian employee on probation in the Communications Center. His arrest led to immediate termination. JSO commended the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in protecting children.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.