JSO to expand Gang Investigations Unit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office just confirmed in a news release the expansion of the Gang Investigations Unit.

Previously, the unit comprised one squad, containing a sergeant and 8 detectives. Upon the expansion, the unit will gain an additional sergeant and 4 detectives. The new breakdown will be two squads, each with a supervisor and six detectives.

With this expansion, Sheriff T.K. Waters and his administration feel the work accomplished by the unit will increase. The addition of a second squad will allow for more area to be covered simultaneously and give detectives further ability to proactively identify, monitor, and arrest violent offenders, making our community safer.

The Gang Investigations Unit is responsible for investigating, tracking, and coordinating the response to gang-related incidents. The unit conducts reactive and proactive gang investigations with an emphasis on the identification, arrest, and prosecution of violent street gang members.

