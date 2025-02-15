JSO: 1 dead after fatal shooting in Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fatal shooting occurred early Saturday morning over on the Northside, per JSO.

According to a press briefing, officers responded to the 6400 block of Teresa Avenue at around 5:00 A.M.

JSO states that upon arrival, they encountered an adult black female who told officers she had shot her boyfriend, an adult Hispanic male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both are aged between 30-40 years old.

Detectives are interviewing the woman regarding the investigation, it is unclear if charges will be filed. It is also unclear if it was an intentional or accidental shooting.

