JSO: Father shot breaking up fight between daughter, boyfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being shot Thursday during a domestic incident in Jacksonville’s Magnolia Gardens neighborhood. The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Ahmad Drive N., according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release.

Police were called to the area in response to a shooting.

“The initial investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to stop a domestic violence incident between his daughter and her boyfriend,” the news release states. “While doing so, the boyfriend fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim, striking him in the chest and the leg.”

The boyfriend left the area on foot. Police are still looking for him, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.