JSO: Four teens arrested after armed robbery, shooting on Crestwood Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four teenagers are facing serious charges after police say they attacked a man in the Norwood area late at night on February 3.

Officers responded just before midnight to a reported armed robbery and shooting on Crestwood Street, near Norwood Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police said a man sitting in his car was approached by four armed teens, who ordered him to get out of his vehicle.

A shooting between the victim and the suspects began after the victim got out of his car.

The victim shot and injured two of the teens during the incident.

JSO’s release mentions the suspects were two 16-year-olds and two 15-year-olds. All four have been arrested on charges of armed robbery and attempted murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the 15-year-olds remains in a local hospital recovering from his injuries, according to police.

JSO says the investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.