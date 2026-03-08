JSO investigates shooting that left man hurt on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder after a man was shot early Sunday morning on the Westside.

JSO says officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Ryan Avenue after reports of several gunshots.

When officers arrived, they did not find any victims but did locate several shell casings in the roadway.

A short time later, a man in his early 20s showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper thigh and middle finger.

Police say he had been driven there by his girlfriend.

Investigators say the man was in the road on Ryan Avenue when he was shot.

His girlfriend did not see what happened. The victim is currently in stable condition, but detectives have not been able to speak with him yet.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and checking nearby surveillance cameras.

JSO asks anyone with information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

