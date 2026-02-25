Local

JSO investigates shooting with injuries near Hayden Lakes Circle in Oceanway

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Hayden Lakes Circle on Tuesday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one adult patient with life-threatening injuries and one pediatric patient with non-life-threatening injuries.

