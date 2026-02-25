JSO investigates shooting with injuries near Hayden Lakes Circle in Oceanway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Hayden Lakes Circle on Tuesday evening.
According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one adult patient with life-threatening injuries and one pediatric patient with non-life-threatening injuries.
Action News Jax will update the story as more information is released.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]