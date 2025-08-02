JSO investigating double homicide on Sawpit Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning that they’re investigating a double homicide after two people were found shot to death late Friday night.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 15000 block of Sawpit Road. They found a man and woman, both believed to be in their 50s, unresponsive on a dirt road.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced both victims dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Several individuals have been detained for questioning, but the relationship between those involved and the motive remains unclear.

JSO says this appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

