JSO investigating officer-involved shooting near East 22nd St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting near East 22nd Street and North Main Street in District 1 Sunday evening.

JSO says the public needs to avoid the area and there will be updates later.

Action News Jax has a crew headed there and will update the story as more information is released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]