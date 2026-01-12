Local

JSO investigating officer-involved shooting near East 22nd St.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting near East 22nd Street and North Main Street in District 1 Sunday evening.

JSO says the public needs to avoid the area and there will be updates later.

Action News Jax has a crew headed there and will update the story as more information is released.

