JSO: Man arrested for using social media to lure a child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested Friday after police say he used social media and cell phones to solicit a minor for sex.

Carrell Stacy Pierce, 36, turned himself in at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office downtown, where he was booked on two felony charges.

According to the arrest report, police began investigating Pierce late last year after a minor reported that she and Pierce had met several times between August and October 2025 for sexual encounters.

Investigators say Pierce first contacted the girl on Instagram before switching to phone calls and texts, some of which were recovered by police.

Detectives say Pierce continued to message and meet with the girl even after learning she was underage.

Messages included explicit language and plans to meet. Police linked two different phone numbers to Pierce, including one registered through a service often used for anonymous calls.

Pierce was charged with solicitation of a child via computer to engage in sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, police said.

