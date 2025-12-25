JSO: Man shot and killed on St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an adult man was shot and killed Wednesday night on the Southside.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 3800 block of St. Augustine Road, where they found the man on the side of a business with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives say two men got into an argument before one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Police don’t know how the men knew each other, but they say there’s no threat to the public. Witnesses are cooperating with investigators.

JSO asks anyone with information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

