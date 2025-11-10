JSO: Man shot in neck walking down street in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated at the hospital Sunday evening for injuries he received after being shot in the neck. He was walking in the 2700 block of Hubbard Street at about 7:30 p.m. "when he was shot by an unknown suspect," a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

His injuries were not life threatening, the news release states. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 904-630-0500, or email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

