JSO: Man wielding knife in street, reportedly stabbing self, shot by Officer in San Marco area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating in the San Marco area after a 49-year-old man was seen reportedly stabbing himself, leading to an Officer-involved shooting.

According to JSO, at around 2:30 p.m., Officers responded to the scene due to reports of a suspicious person waving a knife around in the street.

According to witness reports, the suspect was stabbing himself in the side while officers attempted to calm him down and order for the knife to be dropped.

At first, officers were not able to find the man but were assisted by a witness pointing to the area of Belote Place and Atlantic Blvd.

After locating the man and failing to comply with the Officer’s orders to drop the weapon, the suspect was tased by one officer and shot 3 times in the thigh by another.

The suspect is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more information.

This marks the first Officer-involved shooting in 2024.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when details arrive.

