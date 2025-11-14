JSO: Man wounded in Woodland Acres shooting gives conflicting statements to officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police called to a reported shooting Thursday located a victim, but couldn’t locate a crime scene. Police said they arrived at the location in the 8200 block of Kona Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. and found a male with a bullet wound to the face, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Police said the victim gave conflicting statements on where the shooting occurred. He told detectives he was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex by an unknown person, but when detectives canvassed the area they were unable to locate any evidence that a shooting occurred there, the news release states.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. “Currently there is no suspect description,” the news release states.

