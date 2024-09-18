Toddler dies after being found in Southpoint pond, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) reported the tragic death of a nearly 3-year-old toddler in the Southpoint area Tuesday night. The child was found unresponsive in a pond.

Officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 6600 block of Bennett Creek Drive after receiving a report of a missing child. Upon arrival, they initiated a search and discovered the toddler submerged in a nearby pond.

Without hesitation, officers entered the water, pulled the child to shore, and administered CPR until Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived to transport the toddler to a local hospital.

Despite extensive efforts, the child was pronounced dead shortly after.

JSO has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

