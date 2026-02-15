JSO officer arrested for battery at a Clay County bar

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A veteran JSO patrol officer was arrested Saturday in Clay County for allegedly battering a person 65 or older. John H. Tiedeman, 49, faces a felony battery charge following an incident at a Clay County bar.

Tiedeman’s arrest marks the fourth time a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested in 2026.

The 27-year veteran has been administratively reassigned to the Tele-Serv Unit while a criminal investigation into the incident continues.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding an assault at a business during the early morning hours of February 14.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies met a victim on the front patio of a bar. The victim told investigators he was battered while he was attempting to de-escalate a verbal altercation.

Authorities later located and detained Tiedeman during a traffic stop.

Following an interview with deputies, he was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person 65 or older. Tiedeman was subsequently transported to the Clay County Jail.

Before his reassignment, Tiedeman served as a patrol officer in District Two. He has been a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for 27 years.

