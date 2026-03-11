JSO officers rescue toddler locked inside car at River City Marketplace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officers rescued a toddler who was accidentally locked inside a car with the keys inside at River City Marketplace last week, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, on March 2, Officers Shawn Crocker and Phil Massicotte arrived within minutes after the mother of the toddler called for help. The toddler had unbuckled himself, making it difficult for officers to shatter the window to open the door.

JSO says special tools were used to open the car door. The toddler was returned to his mother within 10 minutes.

The sheriff’s office warns about the dangerous heat and encourages people to contact them in similar situations.

