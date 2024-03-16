Police report person shot in Magnolia Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a person was shot in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood on Sat., March 16.

The incident took place around the area of 2800 Lippia Rd.

JSO said it will be holding a briefing to discuss the shooting in more detail.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene and will bring you more information when available.

