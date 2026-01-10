JSO searching for 74-year-old missing woman with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find Beverly Clark, a 74-year-old woman who was reported missing late Friday night.

Clark was last seen leaving her home near Chester Avenue, and officers say they are working hard to bring her home safely.

Clark is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

She has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. When she disappeared, she was wearing a red shirt, a blue jacket, black pants with a stripe, white shoes, and a colorful head scarf. She was also carrying a black bag.

Police urge anyone who spots Clark or knows where she might be to call them at 904-630-0500.

