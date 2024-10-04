UPDATE: Missing Jacksonville man found safe, police say

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 71-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia has been found safe.

He was last seen Thursday in the 5900 block of Buckley Drive at about 6:21 a.m. His family reported him missing after seeing Louis leaving the residence on video surveillance.

He was found safe Thursday afternoon, a JSO news release states

