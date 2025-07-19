JSO searching for missing child and woman in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for 2-year-old Rieva Scarlett after family members raised concerns for her safety.

Rieva was last seen with Shatanya Brown on Thursday evening, July 17, near the 3600 block of Blanding Boulevard. Police say they haven’t been seen or heard from since.

Rieva has brown eyes and brown hair.

Shatanya Brown is 5 feet 4 inches tall and has red hair.

JSO is urging people who have seen them or know where they are to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

