JSO searching for suspect after vandalism at East Arlington home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a home in East Arlington was vandalized on November 2, causing more than $10,000 in damage.

Police say the suspect wrote “cheater” in permanent marker on the front door and garage, smashed several windows, and knocked down security cameras.

The homeowner, a 71-year-old, was away visiting family when it happened.

Anyone with information can call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or reach out anonymously through First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

