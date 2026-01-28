JSO searching for suspect who stole basket filled with merchandise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft in which a suspect allegedly took more than $400 worth of merchandise from a department store on San Jose Boulevard on January 13.

According to authorities, the suspect, wearing a black beanie and gray hoodie, selected a wicker laundry basket and filled it with various items from the home decor section.

Surveillance video shows the individual leaving the store with the merchandise without making any attempt to pay.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

