JSO searching for Valentine’s Day perfume thief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who walked out of a Southside beauty supply store with six bottles of Dior perfume worth over $900 on Valentine’s Day.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened around 7 p.m. on February 14.

Security cameras captured the suspect, described as wearing a white button-up shirt, mint green pants, white shoes, sunglasses, and a hat.

Police say the man entered the store, gathered the perfume, and left without paying.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

People who wish to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

