JSO seeks suspect in ‘amateur heist’ at North Main Street restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) needs the public’s help in identifying a man who stole over $900 worth of merchandise from a restaurant on North Main Street in January.

According to JSO, the suspect stole several items, including tripod lights, speakers, and propane tanks, in the late-night break-in.

The restaurant’s security cameras caught the suspect. The suspect is wearing a black ski mask, red jacket, and blue gloves.

JSO encourages anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at 904-630-0500. If callers prefer to stay anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS.

