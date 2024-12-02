JSO: Shooting in Moncrief, suspect yet to be identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO is undergoing an active investigation regarding a shooting earlier on Sunday, December 1.

According to JSO, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 30th Street in response to an adult female who was shot at a social gathering. Detectives responded to the scene, canvassed the area for video surveillance, and spoke with witnesses.

An unknown individual fired multiple shots, hitting the victim in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene in a silver SUV, which has since been recovered by JSO. The suspect is still yet to be found at this time.

For any information regarding this information, contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

