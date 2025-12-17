JSO: Son shot mother’s boyfriend two times in chest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot multiple times late Tuesday in Moncrief. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5700 block of Carver Circle at about 10 p.m. in reference to an adult male being shot, a JSO news release states.

Officers arrived and the man was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The victim and his girlfriend were arguing, JSO said. Her son later confronted the man about the altercation and fired multiple shots at him, the news release states. Two of the shots struck him in the chest.

Police characterized his injuries as non-life threatening. Police did not release the names of the victim or the suspect.

