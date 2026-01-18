JSO: Suspect arrested after woman shot early Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot in the leg during an argument at a home on Campus Hills Drive around midnight Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a local hospital and found the victim, an adult woman, with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was quickly arrested. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

JSO asks anyone with information about what happened to call police at 630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org, or reach out to Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

