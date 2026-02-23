JSO: Two men were shot in a Lowe’s parking lot on Oldfield Crossing Drive in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At a news briefing on Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two men were shot in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Oldfield Crossing Drive in Mandarin.

According to JSO, the two men got into an argument, which then escalated into a shootout.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After responding to the Lowe’s on Oldfield Crossing Dr, officers found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Down the street, near the intersection of Old St. Augustine Road and Bartram Park Blvd., officers located a vehicle involved in the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Inside the car, an adult male was found suffering a gunshot wound to his wrist. He was later transported to a hospital and is in non-life-threatening condition.

JSO says everyone involved in the incident is in custody.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.