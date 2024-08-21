JSO: Victim in surgery after suffering gunshot to the stomach in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was shot in the stomach on the Northside is in stable condition, recovering at a local hospital.

The shooting took place at around 3 p.m. at 5500 Moncrief Rd.

JSO said the victim, a man in his 30s, was standing near a vehicle when someone came up and shot him. The suspect then ran in an unknown direction.

When police arrived at the scene they didn’t find the victim, who had driven himself to the hospital.

A JSO detective said during a briefing they hadn’t been able to speak to the man since he was still in surgery.

Since it’s early on in the investigation, police are asking anyone with informaiton to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

