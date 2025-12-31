JSO: Woman arrested in deadly stabbing on West 30th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 44-year-old woman is in custody after a fatal stabbing on the city’s west side last week, JSO said.

Police say Teri Owens was arrested for the murder of 69-year-old David Spivey.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing on West 30th Street on Friday, December 26.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When they arrived, they found Spivey with a stab wound in his chest. He was rushed into emergency surgery but did not survive.

Detectives from the homicide unit gathered evidence at the scene and soon identified Owens as the suspect.

After a full investigation, Owens was arrested and charged with murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.