JSO: Woman hospitalized after early morning shooting on Kingfisher Lane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., JSO officers responded to the 1400 block of Kingfisher Lane after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 30s suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Detectives say the shooting happened after a domestic dispute inside the home.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and checking surveillance footage to figure out what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (904) 630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

