JSO: Woman shot on West Bay Street Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot late Saturday night in the 200 block of West Bay Street.

Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. and found a female with a gunshot wound to her leg.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators believe the victim was approached by a group of unknown people on foot.

At least one person opened fire, hitting her.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.orgOpens a new window, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

