JTA announces Independence Day service schedule for July 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority has released its hours of operation for Independence Day, Friday, July 4.

Fixed-route buses and First Coast Flyer will run on a Sunday schedule.

The Skyway and NAVI services will not operate.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The JRTC Ticket Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Customer Service will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lost and Found will be closed.

All other services will follow their normal schedule.

For more details, visit JTAFla.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.