JTA announces return of former Vice President to administration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) announced the return of Andrew C. Rodgers in the position of Vice President – Chief Infrastructure Officer.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Andy back to the JTA team,” said JTA Chief Executive Officer Nat Ford. “I look forward to working with him, once again, and I am confident that the JTA and our entire region will benefit from his deep knowledge and experience here in Northeast Florida and throughout the Southeast.”

Previous accomplishments of Rodgers include:

Leading the design and construction of the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center

Leading the creation of the JTAMobiliotyWorks Program

Rodgers will oversee the JTA’s capital program including multimillion dollar programs such as the MobilityWorks 2.0 Program funded by the local option gas tax, the Emerald Trail projects, and the infrastructure support for the later phases of the Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C).

