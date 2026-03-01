JTA changes Connexion Plus fares, cuts costs to balance budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority board has approved changes to its budget and Connexion Plus fares to help balance its finances for the rest of the year.

Connexion Plus, a premium ride service, will now cost $10 for the first 12 miles and $2.50 for each mile after that.

The new rates begin on April 2 and will last until the fiscal year ends in September.

JTA is also making $14.2 million in expense cuts because sales tax money came in lower than expected, officials said. Sales tax usually covers most of JTA’s costs.

The cuts include lower pay for senior leaders, fewer office jobs, and dropping some outside contracts.

Some technology work will now be done by JTA staff instead.

JTA leaders say these changes are needed to keep services running and end the year with a balanced budget.

