JTA cuts bus fares to $1 in new year pilot program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is making it cheaper for people to ride the bus, announcing a major fare reduction that takes effect in February.

JTA will lower its standard bus fare from $1.75 to $1 as part of a six-month pilot program aimed at improving the rider experience. The agency said it’s also making its downtown NAVI shuttles free.

For riders like Rolanda Moore, the change makes a difference.

“To renew my tag,” she said, explaining one of the many everyday reasons she relies on the bus.

In a statement, JTA said the decrease is part of its Better Together campaign and a way to “say thank you” to riders. The agency added that the pilot allows it to study how pricing affects ridership, mobility and overall community access.

Some riders say the cost cut will go a long way.

“I can save more money in my pocket, get where I need to go … the people who are out here too can save more money,” rider Shekinah Martin said.

When asked whether the decision was tied to low ridership, JTA said it continues to see year-over-year increases since the pandemic, and the fare drop is simply an opportunity to give back to the community.

Martin told Action News Jax the savings could help people who depend on public transit every day.

“Some people can’t afford the fare for the bus. That’s kind of nice for people,” she said.

JTA’S FULL STATEMENT TO ACTION NEWS JAX IS BELOW:

“Beginning on February 1st, bus fares will be $1, a 43% reduction. Connexion paratransit will also go down from $3.00 to $2.00, a 33% reduction. Also, our Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation (NAVI) service will be complimentary effective December 15th.

“As part of our Better Together campaign, we wanted to say thank you to our riders, and what better way to say thank you for riding than reducing fares. The JTA is committed to putting our community first and ensuring transportation remains accessible and affordable for everyone. In addition, this 6-month pilot allows us to evaluate how pricing affects ridership, mobility, and overall community access. Our board unanimously supported the initiative because it aligns with the JTA’s mission: To enhance Northeast Florida’s economy, and quality of life by providing safe, reliable, innovative, and dignified mobility solutions and facilities.

“We continue to see increases, year over year, in ridership, post-pandemic. This reduction is an opportunity to give back to our to our community in this New Year.

“Actions speak louder than words, and reducing fares for 6 months is one of the many actions we are taking to upgrade the rider experience, in addition to new fleet vehicles, service enhancements, and upgraded infrastructure in 2026. Part of the pilot’s purpose is to measure exactly how pricing influences ridership, so this data will be key in shaping the next phase of our fare policy. We hope everyone who rides has a happy holidays and enjoys riding with the JTA.”

