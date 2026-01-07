JTA cuts fares despite nearly $19 million shortfall, audit shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority has cut fares despite facing a nearly $19 million budget shortfall, according to a city council auditor’s report first published in mid-December. The report was discussed during a finance committee meeting this week.

The audit shows the deficit coincided with an overall drop in ridership, reported at the end of JTA’s fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

Starting in mid-December, JTA announced the self-driving NAVI shuttle would be fare-free. Last month, the agency also said it would reduce bus fares from $1.75 to $1 starting Feb. 1.

When asked why fares were being cut amid a budget shortfall, JTA did not directly answer, but issued a statement saying, “Based on transit research and our own internal analysis, lowering fares typically encourages more people to ride. We expect to see returning riders who may have left during or after the pandemic, as well as new customers who find the reduced fares more affordable.”

A JTA spokesperson also confirmed 13 employee positions were cut on Dec. 3, 2025, representing about 1% of the workforce. The agency did not say whether the layoffs were related to the budget deficit.

The NAVI program, JTA’s self-driving shuttle along the Bay Street corridor, has faced criticism and questions about cost and effectiveness since its launch. Riders say the shuttle still has issues despite being free.

NAVI rider Daphnie Hilton said the shuttle is “very bumpy” when self-driving, but smoother when a human driver is behind the wheel. She questioned whether the shuttle’s tens of millions in spending are justified. “From what I see on the streets, maybe no. They’re not doing what I feel they could be doing with the money,” Hilton said.

JTA has not specified which positions were cut or whether the layoffs were a measure to reduce expenses.

