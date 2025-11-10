JTA hosts Tokyo delegation to showcase Jacksonville’s autonomous mobility programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) hosted leaders from Tokyo’s Highway Industry Development Organization (HIDO) last week to explore Jacksonville’s innovative autonomous mobility programs.

The visit focused on the JTA’s groundbreaking U²C and NAVI autonomous mobility programs, which are at the forefront of autonomous public transportation in the United States.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and Chris Miller, Jacksonville City Council member and District Director for U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, were present to welcome the delegation.

During their visit, the delegation from HIDO was given an immersive tour of the Autonomous Innovation Center (AIC) and experienced a ride aboard NAVI, the nation’s first permanent autonomous public transportation service, operating through Downtown Jacksonville.

The visit coincided with a significant milestone for the JTA and HOLON, as they celebrated the establishment of America’s first autonomous vehicle production facility in Jacksonville.

