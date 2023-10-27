JTA is offering their Gameday Xpress service for Florida-Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation authority will be offering its Gameday Express for this weekend’s college football game.

The service will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday for all five Gameday Express locations in Jacksonville.

The service will end one-and-a-half hours after the game is over.

Passes will be $10 from Downtown locations at the Kings Avenue Parking Garage and at the Florida State College at Jacksonville in Downtown Campus.

Passes are $15 from Suburban lots, which are located at the JTA’s Park-n-Ride facilities on Armsdale Road and Phillips Highway. The Beaches Lot at Wingate in Jacksonville Beach will also be open.

All passes will provide round-trip transportation to EverBank Stadium.

For more information about the Gameday Xpress, please visit https://www.jtafla.com/ride-jta/bus-schedules-and-services/gameday-xpress/.

